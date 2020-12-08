Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Upgraded to Buy at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Nexa Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Nexa Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexa Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.77.

Shares of NEXA opened at $8.83 on Monday. Nexa Resources has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $537.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.35 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. On average, analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 2,195.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the second quarter valued at $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Nexa Resources by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

