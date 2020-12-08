Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup to “Neutral”

Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Warrior Met Coal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.43.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $18.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $952.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1,066.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.