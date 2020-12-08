Contrasting Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) and Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) and Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.0% of Maiden shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Maiden shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Maiden and Oxbridge Re, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maiden 0 1 0 0 2.00 Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

Maiden currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential downside of 25.74%. Given Maiden’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Maiden is more favorable than Oxbridge Re.

Volatility and Risk

Maiden has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxbridge Re has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maiden and Oxbridge Re’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maiden $576.14 million 0.30 -$131.90 million N/A N/A Oxbridge Re $980,000.00 11.11 -$310,000.00 N/A N/A

Oxbridge Re has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maiden.

Profitability

This table compares Maiden and Oxbridge Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maiden 5.24% -2.91% -0.04% Oxbridge Re N/A -1.94% -1.62%

Summary

Maiden beats Oxbridge Re on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

