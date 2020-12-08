Financial Survey: TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) & APi Group (NYSE:APG)

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) and APi Group (NYSE:APG) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get TopBuild alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TopBuild and APi Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TopBuild 0 5 6 0 2.55 APi Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

TopBuild currently has a consensus price target of $154.33, indicating a potential downside of 7.21%. APi Group has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 11.64%. Given APi Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe APi Group is more favorable than TopBuild.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.3% of TopBuild shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of APi Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of TopBuild shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of APi Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TopBuild and APi Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TopBuild $2.62 billion 2.09 $190.99 million $5.49 30.30 APi Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TopBuild has higher revenue and earnings than APi Group.

Profitability

This table compares TopBuild and APi Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TopBuild 8.36% 18.32% 8.31% APi Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TopBuild beats APi Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services. The company also provides various services and tools that are designed to assist builders in applying the principles of building science to new home construction, which include pre-construction plan reviews, various inspection services, and diagnostic testing; and home energy rating services. It serves single-family homebuilders, local/single-family custom builders, multi-family builders, commercial general contractors, remodelers, and individual homeowners, as well as insulation contractors, gutter contractors, weatherization contractors, other contractors, dealers, metal building erectors, and modular home builders. TopBuild Corp. has approximately 200 installation branches and 75 distribution centers in the United States. The company was formerly known as Masco SpinCo Corp. and changed its name to TopBuild Corp. in March 2015. TopBuild Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services. The company offers specialty contracting services and solutions to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution in the United States and Canada; and industrial services, including the retrofit and upgrading of existing pipeline facilities. It also provides safety and safety-related building solutions in North America, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and specialty systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated building systems. In addition, the company provides diversified, single-source infrastructure, and specialty contractor solutions, focusing on infrastructure services and specialized industrial plant solutions, including maintenance and repair of water, sewer, and telecom infrastructure. The company was formerly known as J2 Acquisition Limited and changed its name to APi Group Corporation in October 2019. APi Group Corporation was founded in 1926 and is based in New Brighton, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.