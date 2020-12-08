Reviewing Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) & Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) and Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alimentation Couche-Tard and Grocery Outlet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimentation Couche-Tard 0 2 10 0 2.83 Grocery Outlet 0 1 1 0 2.50

Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus price target of $51.78, suggesting a potential upside of 49.43%. Grocery Outlet has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.17%. Given Alimentation Couche-Tard’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alimentation Couche-Tard is more favorable than Grocery Outlet.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alimentation Couche-Tard and Grocery Outlet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Grocery Outlet $2.56 billion 1.39 $15.42 million $0.79 47.82

Grocery Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Profitability

This table compares Alimentation Couche-Tard and Grocery Outlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A Grocery Outlet 3.09% 17.92% 6.32%

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats Alimentation Couche-Tard on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's. It is also involved in the sale of lottery tickets, calling cards, gift cards, postage stamps, and bus tickets; issuance of money orders; and provision of automatic teller machines and car wash services. As of April 26, 2020, it operated and licensed 12,124 convenience stores, which include 9,691 company-operated stores in North America, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics, and Russia, as well as 2,350 stores, which are operated under the Circle K banner in Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Jamaica, Honduras, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macau, Mexico, Mongalia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam. The company was formerly known as Actidev Inc. and changed its name to Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. in December 1994. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products. As of December 28, 2019, it had 347 stores, including 342 independent operated stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

