Contrasting Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) & dMY Technology Group (NYSE:DMYT)

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) and dMY Technology Group (NYSE:DMYT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cedar Fair and dMY Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cedar Fair -119.04% -159.40% -14.59% dMY Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

46.3% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cedar Fair and dMY Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cedar Fair $1.47 billion 1.51 $172.37 million $3.08 12.75 dMY Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cedar Fair has higher revenue and earnings than dMY Technology Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cedar Fair and dMY Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cedar Fair 0 2 7 0 2.78 dMY Technology Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cedar Fair presently has a consensus price target of $37.11, suggesting a potential downside of 5.47%. dMY Technology Group has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.41%. Given dMY Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe dMY Technology Group is more favorable than Cedar Fair.

Summary

dMY Technology Group beats Cedar Fair on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Michigan's Adventure located near Muskegon, Michigan; Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort New Braunfels in New Braunfels, Texas; and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston in Galveston, Texas. The company also manages and operates Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park in Gilroy, California; and owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort in Sandusky, Ohio. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 11 amusement parks, and 4 separate gated outdoor water parks, as well as resort accommodations approximately 2,300 rooms and 600 luxury RV sites. Cedar Fair Management, Inc. serves as the general partner of Cedar Fair, L.P. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

dMY Technology Group Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. the company was founded in 2019 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

