Financial Analysis: CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) versus China YiBai United Guarantee International (OTCMKTS:CBGH)

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) and China YiBai United Guarantee International (OTCMKTS:CBGH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of CNFinance shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CNFinance and China YiBai United Guarantee International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance 0 0 1 0 3.00 China YiBai United Guarantee International 0 0 0 0 N/A

CNFinance presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.50%. Given CNFinance’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CNFinance is more favorable than China YiBai United Guarantee International.

Profitability

This table compares CNFinance and China YiBai United Guarantee International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance 3.36% 2.02% 0.59% China YiBai United Guarantee International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CNFinance and China YiBai United Guarantee International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance $444.17 million 0.62 $77.36 million $1.04 3.85 China YiBai United Guarantee International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than China YiBai United Guarantee International.

Risk & Volatility

CNFinance has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China YiBai United Guarantee International has a beta of -1.27, suggesting that its share price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CNFinance beats China YiBai United Guarantee International on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a network of 62 branches and sub-branches, which included 14 branches and sub-branches in the Pearl River Delta region, 8 branches and sub-branches in the Yangtze River Delta region, and 40 branches and sub-branches in other areas in approximately 40 cities in China. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About China YiBai United Guarantee International

China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc., a development stage company, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises in China. It provides equity pledge guarantee, and energy-saving and emission-reduction related financial projects. The company also provides financial consultancy services in the areas of accounting, mergers and acquisitions, business planning, and domestic and international financing. In addition, its services cover investment banking, fund management, and security services. China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. is based in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

