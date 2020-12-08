Analyzing Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) and Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Anthem and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anthem 0 4 12 0 2.75 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anthem currently has a consensus target price of $343.94, indicating a potential upside of 7.74%. Given Anthem’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anthem is more favorable than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anthem and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anthem $104.21 billion 0.76 $4.81 billion $19.44 16.42 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Anthem has higher revenue and earnings than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III.

Profitability

This table compares Anthem and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anthem 4.22% 18.45% 7.27% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.4% of Anthem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Anthem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Anthem beats Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. Its managed care plans include preferred provider organizations; health maintenance organizations; point-of-service plans; traditional indemnity plans and other hybrid plans, such as consumer-driven health plans; and hospital only and limited benefit products. The company also provides a range of managed care services to self-funded customers, including claims processing, underwriting, stop loss insurance, actuarial services, provider network access, medical cost management, disease management, wellness programs, and other administrative services. In addition, it offers an array of specialty and other insurance products and services, such as dental, vision, life and disability insurance benefits, radiology benefit management, and analytics-driven personal health care guidance; and Medicare administrative services. Further, the company provides services to the federal government in connection with the Federal Employee Program; and operates as a licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. As of December 31, 2019, it served 41 million medical members through its affiliated health plans. Anthem, Inc. has a strategic relationship with Quest Diagnostics Incorporated to develop various outcomes-based programs for enhanced health care experience for consumers and providers. The company was formerly known as WellPoint, Inc. and changed its name to Anthem, Inc. in December 2014. Anthem, Inc. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industries primarily located in the United States. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

