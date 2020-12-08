Analyzing Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) and Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL)

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) and Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Spark Energy and Xcel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Energy 4.42% 39.74% 7.38% Xcel Energy 12.50% 10.56% 2.73%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Spark Energy and Xcel Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Xcel Energy 1 4 0 0 1.80

Spark Energy currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.51%. Xcel Energy has a consensus target price of $74.60, suggesting a potential upside of 12.00%. Given Xcel Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Xcel Energy is more favorable than Spark Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spark Energy and Xcel Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Energy $813.72 million 0.40 $8.45 million N/A N/A Xcel Energy $11.53 billion 3.04 $1.37 billion $2.64 25.23

Xcel Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Spark Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.5% of Spark Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Xcel Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.9% of Spark Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Xcel Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Spark Energy has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xcel Energy has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Spark Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Xcel Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Xcel Energy pays out 65.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spark Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Xcel Energy has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Summary

Xcel Energy beats Spark Energy on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2019, it operated in 94 utility service territories across 19 states and the District of Columbia, and had approximately 672,000 residential customer equivalents. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to retail customers, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. The company sells electricity to approximately 3.7 million customers; and natural gas to approximately 2.1 million customers. Xcel Energy Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

