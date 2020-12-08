Metso Outotec Oyj’s (OUKPY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OUKPY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Metso Outotec Oyj from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Metso Outotec Oyj presently has an average rating of Buy.

Metso Outotec Oyj stock opened at $4.39 on Monday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies and end-to-end solutions and services for aggregates production, mining, metals refining, and recycling. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, construction companies, as well as for demolition and recycling applications; and a portfolio of process solutions, equipment, and services, as well as plant delivery capability for mining operations.

