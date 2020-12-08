Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) traded up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $13.85. 3,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 5,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. VTB Capital lowered Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71.

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of apatite concentrate and mineral fertilizers in Russia and internationally. It operates through two segments, Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products. The Phosphate-Based Products segment produces and distributes ammophos, diammoniumphosphate, sodium tripolyphosphate, and other phosphate based and complex fertilizers; and apatite concentrate extracted from the apatite-nepheline ore.

