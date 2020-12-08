Flutter Entertainment’s (PDYPY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PDYPY. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt cut Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of PDYPY opened at $100.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 1.44. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.23.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

