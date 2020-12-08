Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PEYUF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $1.75 to $2.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.07.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

