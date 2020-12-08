Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Given New $51.00 Price Target at CIBC

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.80.

Parkland stock opened at $32.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.44. Parkland has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

