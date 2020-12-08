Persimmon’s (PSMMY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PSMMY. ValuEngine downgraded Persimmon from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Persimmon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Simmons reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, October 30th.
OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $73.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.51. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90.
About Persimmon
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.
