Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS PYCFF opened at $2.40 on Monday.
Mount Logan Capital Company Profile
See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Receive News & Ratings for Mount Logan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mount Logan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.