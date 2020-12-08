Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS PYCFF opened at $2.40 on Monday.

Mount Logan Capital Company Profile

Mount Logan Capital Incis an investment firm primarily focused on investing in public and private debt securities. The Company holds and actively manages and monitors a seed portfolio of loans and other investments with credit-oriented characteristics. The company was formerly known as Marret Resource Corp.

