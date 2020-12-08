Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Rotork from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOXF opened at $4.03 on Monday. Rotork has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $4.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

