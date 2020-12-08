Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Monday, August 10th. HSBC cut Rexel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rexel in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexel presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RXEEY opened at $14.61 on Monday. Rexel has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98.

Rexel SA distributes electrical products for residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, switches, and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

