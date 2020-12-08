JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SDVKY. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Monday, October 19th. HSBC lowered Sandvik from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

SDVKY stock opened at $22.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.19. Sandvik has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $23.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. Sandvik had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sandvik will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sandvik stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

