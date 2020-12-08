Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SEPGY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superdry from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Superdry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Superdry to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Superdry stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. Superdry has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

