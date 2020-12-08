Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SFRGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Salvatore Ferragamo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Salvatore Ferragamo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFRGY opened at $9.01 on Monday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

