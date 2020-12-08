AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SKFRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded AB SKF (publ) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AB SKF (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of SKFRY stock opened at $24.78 on Monday. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems. The company operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

