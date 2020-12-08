JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SMEGF. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SMEGF opened at $31.30 on Monday. Siemens Energy has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $31.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.36.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.