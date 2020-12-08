Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SOLVY. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Solvay to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Solvay from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Solvay from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Solvay stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. Solvay has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $11.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

