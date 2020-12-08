The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SWGAY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of The Swatch Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The Swatch Group has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SWGAY stock opened at $12.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $14.17.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

