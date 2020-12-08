Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at CIBC

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TRZBF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Transat A.T. from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Transat A.T. from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

OTCMKTS TRZBF opened at $4.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85. Transat A.T. has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $12.23.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

