The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Weir Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Weir Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $12.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 2.20. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.