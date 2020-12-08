Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given New C$0.50 Price Target at CIBC

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BBD.B. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.56 to C$0.43 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.73.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$0.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.41. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.99.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.