Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Increased to C$29.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$29.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATZ. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th.
Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$25.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 96.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.47. Aritzia Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.37.
In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 8,700 shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total transaction of C$195,007.02.
About Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO)
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.
