Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Increased to C$29.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$29.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATZ. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Get Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$25.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 96.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.47. Aritzia Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.37.

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$200.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$207.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 8,700 shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total transaction of C$195,007.02.

About Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.