AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) Price Target Raised to C$9.50 at Canaccord Genuity

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a research note published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AT. Cormark upped their price target on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$2.60 to C$7.15 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) stock opened at C$8.15 on Monday. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.72 and a 52 week high of C$8.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.39. The firm has a market cap of C$413.59 million and a PE ratio of 262.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.09.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

