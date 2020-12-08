Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) (TSE:CHR) Price Target Increased to C$5.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) (TSE:CHR) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of TSE:CHR opened at C$4.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$720.31 million and a P/E ratio of 10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 333.61. Chorus Aviation Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.80 and a 52 week high of C$8.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.91.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

