Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at CIBC

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Air Canada (AC.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.75.

Get Air Canada (AC.TO) alerts:

Air Canada (AC.TO) stock opened at C$27.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.01 billion and a PE ratio of -2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.68. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$9.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In other Air Canada (AC.TO) news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total value of C$415,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$601,482.50. Also, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total transaction of C$68,627.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,896.94.

About Air Canada (AC.TO)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada (AC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada (AC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.