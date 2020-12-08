AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at Haywood Securities

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) had its target price boosted by Haywood Securities from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

AT has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$2.60 to C$7.15 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$4.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) alerts:

TSE AT opened at C$8.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.39. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.72 and a twelve month high of C$8.60. The stock has a market cap of C$413.59 million and a PE ratio of 262.90.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.