Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield’s (UNBLF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNBLF opened at $75.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.16. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $159.00.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

