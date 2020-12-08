Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) Shares Down 4.3%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) was down 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 27,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 24,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42.

About Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VRNDF)

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. It owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.