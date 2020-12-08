AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) had its price objective upped by Eight Capital from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark upped their target price on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$2.60 to C$7.15 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) alerts:

AT opened at C$8.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$413.59 million and a P/E ratio of 262.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.39. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.72 and a 52-week high of C$8.60.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.