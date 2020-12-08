Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$153.00 at CIBC

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$141.00 to C$153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$137.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$145.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$140.27.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$139.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$139.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$132.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12-month low of C$92.01 and a 12-month high of C$149.11. The company has a market cap of C$98.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.21.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.51 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.45%.

In other Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 7,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.73, for a total transaction of C$1,014,788.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at C$2,197,183.14. Also, Director Edith E. Holiday sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.34, for a total transaction of C$288,684.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,804,573.32. Insiders have sold 28,762 shares of company stock valued at $4,036,727 over the last 90 days.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

