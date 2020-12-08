PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PEP. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.13.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock opened at $145.37 on Monday. PepsiCo has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.27 and its 200 day moving average is $136.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.