Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on PRTA. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prothena from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Prothena from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.14.
Prothena stock opened at $11.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $467.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.85. Prothena has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $17.63.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prothena by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,246,000 after acquiring an additional 691,989 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 22.1% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,075,000 after purchasing an additional 642,236 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the third quarter worth $871,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in Prothena by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 370,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Prothena by 96,349.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 60,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 60,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.
Prothena Company Profile
Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.
Featured Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?
Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.