Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PRTA. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prothena from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Prothena from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Prothena stock opened at $11.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $467.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.85. Prothena has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $17.63.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 11,399.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prothena will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prothena by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,246,000 after acquiring an additional 691,989 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 22.1% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,075,000 after purchasing an additional 642,236 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the third quarter worth $871,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in Prothena by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 370,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Prothena by 96,349.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 60,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 60,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

