Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Receives Buy Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $10.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $679.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $17.62.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTX. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $8,473,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $222,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.