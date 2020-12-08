Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RYAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, November 27th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Ryanair to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $117.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.11 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $118.17.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ryanair by 3.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,822,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,295,000 after acquiring an additional 316,925 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 30.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,442 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,964,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,583,000 after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 2.9% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,755,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 7.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,300,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,296,000 after buying an additional 92,900 shares during the period. 44.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.