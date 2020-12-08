Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital lowered Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ryanair from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $117.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.11 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.70. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $118.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,909,000. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 7.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 70,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 7.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,300,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,296,000 after purchasing an additional 92,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ryanair by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 233,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

