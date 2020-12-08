Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday, September 14th. CSFB assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Signature Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Signature Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.13.

Shares of SBNY opened at $123.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.40. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $148.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $412.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at $1,507,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at $1,126,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $6,474,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

