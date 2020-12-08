Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Piper Sandler

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Starbucks from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $101.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.44. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $102.94. The company has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 381,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,562. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 220,566 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $18,951,000 after purchasing an additional 48,901 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $849,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in Starbucks by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 35,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

