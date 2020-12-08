SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $375.00 target price on the bank’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Truist boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $258.13.

SIVB stock opened at $354.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $325.18 and its 200 day moving average is $255.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $363.10.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.06, for a total transaction of $51,771.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 608,828 shares of company stock valued at $18,608,777. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,287,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1,138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,224,000 after acquiring an additional 448,784 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,330,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,918,000 after purchasing an additional 134,898 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

