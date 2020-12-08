Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SNDX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.80.

SNDX opened at $25.37 on Monday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 15.39 and a quick ratio of 15.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,155.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.09%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $344,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,177.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 29,972 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $694,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,288 shares in the company, valued at $562,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,702. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,636,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,759,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 277.3% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 804,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 136.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 645,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,688.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 421,773 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

