Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SNDX. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $25.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.39, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.79. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.09% and a negative net margin of 4,155.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $2,031,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,654.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $344,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,177.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,702 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 198.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $204,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

