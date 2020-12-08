Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at BTIG Research

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.80.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $25.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.79. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 15.39, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,155.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.09%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $2,031,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,654.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 29,972 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $694,151.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,702 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 198.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

