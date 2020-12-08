Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at BTIG Research

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Neuronetics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Neuronetics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $8.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.55. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $9.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 82.79% and a negative net margin of 63.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neuronetics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients. It also provides a range of support services, including patient education, practice data management system, and customer and technical services to help the client start and manage TMS therapy systems.

