Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,433 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in The New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 52.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The New York Times by 29.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in The New York Times during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in The New York Times by 19.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The New York Times alerts:

NYSE:NYT opened at $47.27 on Monday. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.40.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The New York Times had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $426.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NYT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The New York Times in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The New York Times has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

The New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.